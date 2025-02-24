The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Front and Central Ep 11: I’m Lovin It

Talking about all things romance
Byline photo of Ian Rashleigh
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorFebruary 24, 2025
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

Today on Front and Central the crew brings on junior Olivia (“Liv”) Carleton to talk about all things romance…with Josh making a confession?!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Entertain
An image of the Target Christmas section. As the holidays approach, the stores stock up their shelves with abundance of Christmas items to encourage more sales.
Christmas Consumerism
Delectable brown butter chocolate chip cookies. This recipe ought to knock the socks off your AP Government teacher.
Sweet Success or Sweet Bias?
A cute dog smiles while being pet. The dog is wearing a hat modeled after Uncle Sam's hat, a way of showing this dog is a politician.
The Weird World of PAW-litics
More in Podcasts
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 10: Manifesting Destiny
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 9: Let Em Cook!
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 8: You Got Games on Your Phone?
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal