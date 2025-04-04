The online home of the Central Focus

Front and Central Ep 15: Truly A Masterpiece

Talking about the intricacies of the art world as well as highlighting the Fine Arts Festival
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorApril 4, 2025
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

The Front and Central crew is back for another highlight, this week covering the Fine Arts Festival coming up on Friday, April 4th, as well as the beauty of the arts in general with the help of special guest senior Sydney Ross. Will the crew be able to get creative? Tune in to find out!

