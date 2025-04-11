The Student-Athlete’s Struggle

Junior Noah Fales has only been swimming for a year but he has learned life skills that are useful inside and outside of school. He feels being in a sport can affect your academic performance but for most students sports are beneficial.

Being in a sport can take valuable time away from school, but if students are driven they will learn many valuable things in terms of their academic performance.

Since being in a sport can take time away from being in a sport, students learn time management skills. Students learn by being in a sport they need to use their time efficiently in order to get their work finished.

After being in boys swimming as a junior, Fales had to reflect on his time management skills in order to be successful in school.

“It has kind of given me more questions. For example, how can I manage my time better? So I’ve been doing my homework after swim meets, if I could. But if there was no meeting that day, I’d go home and just try and do the homework to the best of my ability,” Fales said.

Students enjoy the break from school being in a sport can give you. They feel they are using their time after school productively while still being fun. Also, because of this productive break from academics they have a feeling of accomplishment from the physical aspect.

Fales felt that being in a sport has benefited his physical health because he has lost weight from swimming which has helped his mental health and confidence.

“A sport is important because it helps with being physically healthy. It can help with being mentally healthy, and it kind of gives you a break from getting overworked from all the school work,” Fales said.

Although most feedback on being in a sport from students is positive, junior Michael Meadows on the boys swim team believes there could be downsides people should consider.

“You have to persevere, and you have to dedicate more time towards studying while also practicing your sport,” Meadows said. “Well, when you’re in a sport you don’t get a lot of free time because you do have to practice, and practices are usually two to three hours long, and you also have to study. So I don’t get as much free time as I would like.”

Meadows thinks that although sports are a lot of fun, sometimes students get pulled out of school and grades can suffer because of it. If students are struggling with managing their school work, they do need to consider that sports will make it difficult to manage the limited amount of free time that students have.

Junior Madelyn English played many sports and knows firsthand how sports can interfere with academics. She had practices three times a week and played her games on the weekends.

“I just did not do any of my work at all because I was so focused on basketball,” English said. “It takes away a lot of your energy, so then the academic burnout kind of goes crazy, and then it also just takes away a lot of your time on the weekends for any extra studying you need to do.”

If students self-reflect and take into account the downsides, sports can improve their lives but the key is time management. If students are unable to manage their time wisely they have less of a chance of being successful in academics while balancing a sport.