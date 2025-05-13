The online home of the Central Focus

A Jump Back in Time

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMay 13, 2025
At the entrance of the field, junior Sophie Poenicke holds up a sign to direct all juniors attending the field day to sign in at the specific table for their class. Each Arete committee member worked for the entire school day to help set up and run Field Day.

Taking a much-needed break from the school day, Arete hosted its annual Field Day on May 2 during sixth and seventh hour for members who have completed at least one of the four pillars. Students must have at least a 3.4 GPA, have participated in one sport, activity or have helped the school’s community in the school year. The Arete committee rented out inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses and other activities for students to take part in. While junior Kate Hewing enjoyed the break field day provided for the students, she also appreciated the nostalgia the day brought.  

“It feels like being a child again, if that makes sense, because everything’s shoving you to be an adult, and then you get to bounce out of the bounce house. It’s really that middle bit of teenage fun,” Hewing said. 

When the event ended, the senior Arete committee members received their cords, as this is the last event Arete hosts for the school year. 

After getting tripped, junior Claire Casler holds her arm up in disbelief at the referee not calling a foul. Both referees conversed with each other and came to the consensus that the player from North committed a foul.
Feeling the Foul
Sophomore Briana Stoesz jumps between platforms while her friends throw rocks at her. Committee members typically play the games and on the inflatables after they’ve finished setting up.
Don't Rain on Their Parade
Meeting the Nixa player in the air, freshman Lily Limpert flings her leg at the escaping ball. As the final ten minutes continued, Limpert and teammates gave their all to steal the ball from the opposing players, hoping to even the score with the time left on the clock.
Kicking up the Pressure
As Pongo and Perdita's puppies clamber over the loving parents, Cruella De Vil smiles mischievously behind them. Disney's 21st animated movie was a huge success when it was released in 1961, winning Best Animation in the BAFTA Film Awards the next year.
Movies Moving Away From Simplicity
Alyssa Keen looks over her work while listening to music. As the end of the school year approaches, the workload increases for many.
A Test of Time
