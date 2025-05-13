A Jump Back in Time

Gallery • 17 Photos Summer Suarez At the entrance of the field, junior Sophie Poenicke holds up a sign to direct all juniors attending the field day to sign in at the specific table for their class. Each Arete committee member worked for the entire school day to help set up and run Field Day.

Taking a much-needed break from the school day, Arete hosted its annual Field Day on May 2 during sixth and seventh hour for members who have completed at least one of the four pillars. Students must have at least a 3.4 GPA, have participated in one sport, activity or have helped the school’s community in the school year. The Arete committee rented out inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses and other activities for students to take part in. While junior Kate Hewing enjoyed the break field day provided for the students, she also appreciated the nostalgia the day brought.

“It feels like being a child again, if that makes sense, because everything’s shoving you to be an adult, and then you get to bounce out of the bounce house. It’s really that middle bit of teenage fun,” Hewing said.

When the event ended, the senior Arete committee members received their cords, as this is the last event Arete hosts for the school year.