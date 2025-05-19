The online home of the Central Focus

Red River Rivalry

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorMay 19, 2025
5D9A9460
Amelia Raziq
Freshman Jackson Elliott takes his hat off and sets it on the turf. Elliott then rested his hands behind his back and got ready for the national anthem.

 

On May 6 at 4:15 p.m. the varsity baseball team took on Francis Howell. The game went all seven innings but the Spartans ended up falling short with the final score being 6-2. The boys had multiple hits throughout the game, senior Sam Mueller had a clutch home run to get the energy up, but senior Tanner Delcourt talks about how it felt to watch the energy return into the dugout and how they are planning on preparing for district. 

“For the district I know we are trying to work counts and knowing that any single is a double and knowing that a walk gets us on base.” Delcourt said “Our intensity we want at a high level but staying even par so we don’t play with emotions.”

The boys next home game will be on May 21 against Timberland for the first round of districts.

