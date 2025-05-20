The online home of the Central Focus

Crushed by the Cadets

Byline photo of Izzy Dunlap
Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerMay 20, 2025
7S9A0105
Izzy Dunlap
Before CBC arrives, senior Thomas Masterson smiles as he is taking on field reps with some of the other pitchers. Masterson used his time prior to the game to talk with all of his teammates to pass the time.

During one of the many evening games at FHC the varsity baseball team took on the Christian Brothers College Prep for a non-conference matchup on May 15. The Spartans ended the night with a 6 inning game and took the loss 11-0 to the Cadets. Inching closer to the end of their season, FHC is running out of time with their seniors as districts start in less than a week. Sophomore catcher Luke Hemby hopes to clean up their losses coming into districts.

“We are looking to run rule our final game today so we can get momentum going into districts”, Hemby said “We are going to try and not make as many errors as we have been and just clean up everything.”

The Spartans have their final game on their home field at 4:15 pm vs Parkway South.



