Crushed by the Cadets

Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap Before CBC arrives, senior Thomas Masterson smiles as he is taking on field reps with some of the other pitchers. Masterson used his time prior to the game to talk with all of his teammates to pass the time.

During one of the many evening games at FHC the varsity baseball team took on the Christian Brothers College Prep for a non-conference matchup on May 15. The Spartans ended the night with a 6 inning game and took the loss 11-0 to the Cadets. Inching closer to the end of their season, FHC is running out of time with their seniors as districts start in less than a week. Sophomore catcher Luke Hemby hopes to clean up their losses coming into districts.

“We are looking to run rule our final game today so we can get momentum going into districts”, Hemby said “We are going to try and not make as many errors as we have been and just clean up everything.”

The Spartans have their final game on their home field at 4:15 pm vs Parkway South.





