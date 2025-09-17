Fighting for a Win

Gallery • 14 Photos Austyn McBain Before the beginning of the JV Volleyball game, freshman Nyla Colin runs past her teammates in recognition. This is done before the beginning of every game to recognize the players and their position.

Fighting for their first win, the Francis Howell Spartan JV Volleyball team worked hard everyday to help gain experience and they knew all their hard work would pay off. On Sept. 4, in the large gym of Francis Howell Central, the JV Girls Volleyball team, composed of sophomores and juniors, faced the Troy Trojans. With a close score of 2-1, the Spartans beat the Trojans, ensuring their 1-1 record. With the close game and tight record, the players were all excited when they won. Outside hitter Nyla Colin was delighted about their win and overall thrilled with the team’s hard work and effort, even in moments of loss.

“When we celebrate a win, I’m really excited, obviously, but if we celebrate a loss, yeah, it hurts, but then at practice the next day we’re trying our best to get better and like fixing things that we messed up on, and then the next game you come back ready to play,” Colin said.

The team’s next home game is on Sept. 18 vs Ft. Zumwalt West at 4 p.m.





