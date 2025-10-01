Under the Lights

Gallery • 13 Photos Abby Farnsworth After receiving the call from her coach, Savanna Cohen looks at her wrist. Each player wears a wristband that tells them how to carry out the called play.

After a day full of rainy weather and gloomy skies, the varsity softball team took the field against the Francis Howell North Knights. The matchup took place at Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 pm. The Spartans accomplished a shutout against the Knights, winning 10-0 in 5 innings after the run rule.

The win was in part due to right fielder Savanna Cohen’s contributions to the game. Cohen has been on varsity since she was a freshman, and has solidified her spot in the lineup over the past seasons through a high level of fielding and hitting. Against the Knights, Cohen had three hits in four plate appearances.

“Those hits scored runs and helped my team a lot,” Cohen said.

Varsity softball’s next game is 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6 at Francis Howell High School against the Vikings.