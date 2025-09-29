The online home of the Central Focus

Strength of Serves

Byline photo of Lola Bedel
Lola Bedel, PhotographerSeptember 29, 2025
Lola Bedel
While Mingus Babbard starts her match off with a serve, she looks at the ball to have perfect precession with where the ball goes. After she hits the ball the rally starts.

The second match of the season, girls varsity tennis played against Fort Zumwalt North. They played hard and won 8-1, this shows how much they practice for these games. On Sept. 2 the team worked together in singles and doubles games, their determination shines through their rallies and serves. This new season brought in many freshman but Mingus Babbard blew the couches away with her playing, she earned a spot on varsity.

“I practiced really hard, and during try outs I just kept my mentality to get on varsity that I have to prove myself worthy,” Babbard said. “When I found out I got on varsity I was so excited. When I told my mom she was really happy for me.”

Girls varsity tennis plays on Friday, Sept. 26 against Francis Howell North at 11 a.m.



