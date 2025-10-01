The online home of the Central Focus

Effort in Every Play

Lola Bedel, PhotographerOctober 1, 2025
While Charlotte Fischer jumps and tips the ball over the net, sophomore Bella Hutchinson covers her in her ready position if the opponents block it. This is commitment for Bella to help Charlotte.

 The varsity girls volleyball game on Sept. 9 the team has gave effort and learning from their mistakes. The team lost 0-3 but this was a lesson that they can learn from and to work harder next time. Sophomore Charlotte Fischer explains that the team works hard in practice after the game to get better.

“Every practice, we work on something that we struggled with the game before. So if the serve receive was bad we practice that a lot to get better.” Fischer says.

The girls varsity volleyball team has there next game Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Troy Buchanan. They are practicing for this game to be great.



