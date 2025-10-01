Hands Over Hearts, Eyes on Victory

Gallery • 12 Photos Anna Shi Before the game, senior Dominic Gianino places his left hand on his teammate’s shoulder and the other over his heart during the national anthem. Soon after, the Spartan soccer team will face off against the Marquette Mustangs.

With their sights set on victory, the varsity boys soccer team dominated Marquette High School, securing their first away victory of the season. On Sept. 24, the Spartans swept through their match against the Mustangs, winning 3-0. Although the boys had won every home game of the season thus far, this was their first triumph on a field away from home. Senior captain, Dominic Gianino reflected upon the significance of the win.

“It was just a big game for us, just for our confidence after not winning an away game,” Gianino said. “We just played hard and played together as a team. …I wouldn’t even really take any negatives out of that game. I honestly think that was one of our better games of the season.”

The boys varsity soccer team’s next game will be against the St. Dominic Crusaders on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m.