The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Hands Over Hearts, Eyes on Victory

Byline photo of Anna Shi
Anna Shi, Staff PhotographerOctober 1, 2025
7S7A4083
Anna Shi
Before the game, senior Dominic Gianino places his left hand on his teammate’s shoulder and the other over his heart during the national anthem. Soon after, the Spartan soccer team will face off against the Marquette Mustangs.

With their sights set on victory, the varsity boys soccer team dominated Marquette High School, securing their first away victory of the season. On Sept. 24, the Spartans swept through their match against the Mustangs, winning 3-0. Although the boys had won every home game of the season thus far, this was their first triumph on a field away from home. Senior captain, Dominic Gianino reflected upon the significance of the win.

“It was just a big game for us, just for our confidence after not winning an away game,” Gianino said. “We just played hard and played together as a team. …I wouldn’t even really take any negatives out of that game. I honestly think that was one of our better games of the season.”

The boys varsity soccer team’s next game will be against the St. Dominic Crusaders on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Soccer
During halftime, sophomore Jack Morris works with a teammate to aid in refining his blocks and saves. In the second half of the game, the Eagles were unable to get past Central’s goalie again as they did in the beginning.
Pressure Points
Senior Diego Ramirez tunnels the ball in between Timberlands defense. This is his first year on varsity after playing club in previous years.
The Road to Victory
Left: Following a drawn-out point, senior Addie Henderson and her team jump and cheer in excitement. (Sophie Rosser) Right: Sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles up the field. (Madi Scott)
Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month
More in Fall Sports
After receiving the call from her coach, Savanna Cohen looks at her wrist. Each player wears a wristband that tells them how to carry out the called play.
Under the Lights
Senior Brianna Lewis waits patiently at the serving line of the court. She analyzes her opponents’ next move as she readjusts her grip on her racquet.
Double Determination
On the home base Senior Savannah Cohen concentrates on the incoming softball as she prepares to pitch. She stayed focused and ready while proudly representing the FHC softball team.
Positive Mindset, A Positive Game
More in Galleries
Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball.
Home of the Spartans
While Mingus Babbard starts her match off with a serve, she looks at the ball to have perfect precession with where the ball goes. After she hits the ball the rally starts.
Strength of Serves
Senior Chloe Hearn holds her heart in her hands. She will soon morph it into what love means to her.
Love to Me
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal