Shooting through the Season

Byline photo of Austyn McBain
Austyn McBain, Staff PhotograherOctober 1, 2025
Austyn McBain
After assisting his team sophomore Trevor Bourquin runs down towards the ball, sweat beading on his face after a long sprint for the ball.
IMG_9793
Austyn McBain
Sophomore Logan Derry watches in concentration as his team attempts to gain control of the ball. As goalkeeper, Derry is a crucial part of the team whose job is to block all the goals from the opposing team.

Starting the season off strong with a 3-2 record, the JV Boys Soccer team fought for their win at their last home game vs Christian Brothers College on Sept. 25, 4:30pm. The team is full of members who have a love for soccer and are driven by their passion for it. Athletes often are driven by many different things for their sport, not only passion but compelled by the thrill of the game or even just for a team, and a healthy environment. Goalkeeper Logan Derry comments on his drive for soccer and his motivation. 

 

I just love soccer, and I love to give my best effort every time I play,” Derry remarked. “When we win we are all very excited and are all very motivated to keep going, but when we lose, we are even more motivated to do better

 

The team’s next home game is on October 8th vs the Liberty Eagles at 4 p.m.

