Teamwork During the Last Games

Byline photo of Lola Bedel
Lola Bedel, PhotographerOctober 27, 2025
IMG_5249
Lola Bedel
When sophomore Savannah Stephens scored a point for her team on Oct. 6, she high-fived Emma Hahn for good luck. She smiles, showing she is happy for her team.

The JV softball game with our biggest rivals, Francis Howell, on Oct. 6 was a battle to win. The team worked hard in practice to show their skills, but did lose this game 17-6. This was only their third loss of the season, so they were on a winning streak. This game showed that they will always have things to improve on and get better for every game. Sophomore Savannah Stephens talks about what the team would do in practices to improve their skill.

“Well, we ran for our mistakes, which helped us learn that we should definitely do better than what we were doing,” Stephens said.

The JV softball game has finished its season and will not have a next game.

