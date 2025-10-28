Setbacks At The Net

Gallery • 10 Photos Olivia Unash On September 15th, in the heat of a match, sophomore Charlotte Fischer blocks the incoming ball during the volleyball game against St. Dominic high school. After a sharp hit from the opposing team, Charlotte rapidly jumped to save the ball from reaching the floor.

The team leaps into action on their 5th match of the season against St. Dominic high school’s volleyball team. Although they took a loss, they still played hard and continued to have a positive attitude. Senior Grace Holtz shares how she keeps a good perspective.

“I just remember that the people around me are just trying to have fun and play volleyball and we’re all just trying to have a good time.”

The girls will continue to have 3 wins after this game and follow with districts starting on October 21st.





