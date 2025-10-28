Setbacks At The Net

The team leaps into action on their 5th match of the season against St. Dominic high school’s volleyball team. Although they took a loss, they still played hard and continued to have a positive attitude. Senior Grace Holtz shares how she keeps a good perspective.
“I just remember that the people around me are just trying to have fun and play volleyball and we’re all just trying to have a good time.”
The girls will continue to have 3 wins after this game and follow with districts starting on October 21st.