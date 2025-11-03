The online home of the Central Focus

The Pink Shows our Love

Byline photo of Lola Bedel
Lola Bedel, PhotographerNovember 3, 2025
IMG_1509
Lola Bedel
Freshman Sam Aholt finds a player to throw the football to on Oct. 20. He gets in his correct position to throw and throws it.

The C-team Spartan football players against Francis Howell on Oct. 20. They demonstrate their teamwork through their persistence throughout the game. Knowing even though they lost, they still worked hard to get the points they did. They lost 7-3, scoring only one touchdown. This game was the second-to-last of the season. Freshman Sam Aholt talks about his favorite thing about his season with the team.

“Probably being around the guys and hanging out with them. Having fun at practice together,” Aholt said.

The football season is over, so there will not be any games coming up for them. 

