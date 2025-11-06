The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
Eyes on the Prize

Byline photo of Jacob Banks
Jacob Banks, staff photographer
November 6, 2025
Jacob Banks
Junior Taylei Sesson keeps a tight focus on the ball as it heads her way. After hitting the ball, she made it to first base.

 

Jacob Banks
Senior Claire Vallie takes the last swing of the game. Central won with a score of 9-0, the start of their winning streak during districts.

As fall sports begin to wrap up, district tournaments are beginning. The varsity girls softball team had their first game for their district tournament against Hazelwood West on Oct. 19. Junior Taylei Sesson gives insight into how much work she puts into the sport and how the countless hours of practice pays off.

“Out of school, I practice in my basement and in my garage. . . . In school, it’s just basically practice. Then, sometimes I stay after with the coaches. I’d say two hours after school.” Sesson said

Her hard work has paid off and contributed to the team 9-0 score against Hazelwood West. This winning streak would continue to follow the team through district with a 3-0 winning streak.

