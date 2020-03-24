Update: L.A. Teen Becomes the Youngest Reported COVID-19 Death

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the number of confirmed cases in Missouri has now risen to 227, and deaths now stand at 5. Testing criteria for COVID-19 has now been loosened to accommodate the rising number of cases. Food stamp benefits are also being raised for eligible Missouri households.

The New York Times relayed New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s claim that New York’s case count is doubling every three days. This creates concern that New York’s curve will not be flattened, and their peak may come as quickly as two to three weeks. This backs the reported 25,665 cases and 157 deaths in the state.

From the same source, a person under the age of 18 passed away today as a result of contracting COVID-19. The Los Angeles County teen is currently considered the youngest person in the U.S. to die from the virus. It is currently unclear whether they had preexisting health conditions.

Nationwide, President Trump announced that the deadline to obtain identification that complies with the Real ID law has now been pushed back, as reported by USA Today. A new deadline has not yet been announced. Not having a Real ID, which initially had to be obtained by Oct. 1 of this year, would have prevented citizens from boarding U.S. flights in the future.