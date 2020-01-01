Common Ground

On Sunday, March 15, the Francis Howell School District announced that all of its schools will be closed through April 22, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although classes are currently scheduled to resume on April 6 at FHC, sports and activities are not are not able to practice during this break. MSHSAA has officially announced that “if a school has determined that they are closing for a period of time due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19), then no practices or games should occur during that time.” However, they are still planning to host spring districts and championships later in the year, once schools are back in session.

Some activities have also begun to feel the impact of precautions taken within the state and community. Many clubs have found their competitions postponed, made virtual or cancelled completely. State competitions for HOSA, choir, band and DECA are among them.

Each of these students sees the situation from a different perspective, but each of them can relate to the struggles of the other. They are all seeing drastic change in their everyday lives.