Update: Mo. Gov Mike Parson Issues Stay-at-Home Order

Mo. Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order, which will go into effect on April 6 at 12:01 a.m. until April 24 at 11:59 p.m. Under the order, Missouri residents will still be able to leave their home to access grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. They may also still engage in outdoor activity. All Missouri residents shall leave their homes only out of necessity, and must adhere to social distancing protocol, remaining at least six feet away from strangers while in public. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited for the duration of the order, and all schools will remain closed for the duration of the order. Before the order was announced, only 43 of the 114 counties in Missouri had enacted stay-at-home orders. Due to Gov. Parson’s announcement of the order, all of Missouri will have to comply with guidelines seen within stay-at-home orders.