Update: First Saint Louis City COVID-19 Case

According to KFVS 12, St. Louis City reports its first case of the coronavirus. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that the disease is not believed to have spread, as the 20-something person self-reported and self-quarantined upon developing symptoms. Additionally, a Saint Louis University student, recently returned home from studying abroad, has tested positive for COVID-19, making them the eighth Missourian to have a confirmed case. Of the 215 people in Missouri that have been tested, 204 have come back negative.