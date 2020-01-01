Chase Redington
Days In The Life: What FHC Is Doing During COVID-19
A COVID-19-inspired series about the people in our community, from their viewpoint.
The staff of FHCtoday.com has reached out to members of our community to see what they are doing during this three-week break forced upon the district by COVID-19.
These dispatches are simply meant to be something to give you insight into what the student or teacher got up to on a given day and for you to get to know the person a bit better. Our hope is to post one of these per day. Enjoy!