The online home of the Central Focus

Chase Redington

Days In The Life: What FHC Is Doing During COVID-19

A COVID-19-inspired series about the people in our community, from their viewpoint.

Megan Percy, Web Editor

The staff of FHCtoday.com has reached out to members of our community to see what they are doing during this three-week break forced upon the district by COVID-19. 

These dispatches are simply meant to be something to give you insight into what the student or teacher got up to on a given day and for you to get to know the person a bit better. Our hope is to post one of these per day. Enjoy!

Days In The Life: Sarah LaRue, AKA A Clean Freak
Days In The Life: Jeremy Rohrbach, a sports fanatic in quarantine

FHCtoday.com • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in