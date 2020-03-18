Update: 7 More Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

With the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 now up to 15 in Missouri, the state is now taking many precautions to prevent the virus spreading further. Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted that all Missouri Casinos will be closed starting at midnight Tuesday, and continuing through March 30, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. It is for the same reasons that the presidential primary, which was supposed to take place Tuesday in Ohio, has been postponed. The other three states whose primaries were set for that same day (Arizona, Illinois and Florida) carried out voting as initially planned.

To aid in the transportation of tools needed to aid those affected by the virus, the Missouri Department of Transportation has waived some weight limitations for motor carriers. Private and for-hire carriers can now haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways while carrying supplies & equipment.

CNBC reported that the White House plans to send checks directly to Americans as part of a stimulus proposal worth more than $850 billion. They plan for this to go into effect as soon as two weeks.