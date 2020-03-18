Update: Missouri Has First Death Due To COVID-19

Missouri reported the first death from the coronavirus today, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The victim was in their late 60’s, recently traveled internationally and was a resident in Columbia. Additionally, the first St. Charles County case has been reported by KSDK 5 and the number of cases in Missouri has risen to 24. ABC reports that the United Kingdom has officially closed all schools for further notice, and two Senate members, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep. Ben McAdams, both tested positive for the virus. The United States has announced it is closing its northern border with Canada for the time being. Additionally, for the first time since the outbreak began, Wuhan, China has reported no new domestic cases.