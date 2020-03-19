Update: All Mandatory Missouri State Tests Cancelled

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Missouri DESE has canceled all required statewide testing. Additionally, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, gatherings have now been limited to 10 people or less by executive order from St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, as the number of cases in Missouri has reportedly increased to 28. The White House is now asking Americans to not travel outside U.S. borders under any circumstance, reports the Chicago Tribune, and to return home if they are currently elsewhere or find refuge in the country in which they are currently residing.