Update: President Trump signs $2 trillion spending bill

According to The Washington Post, the House of Representatives passed an emergency spending bill in hopes of helping the coronavirus pandemic which has been signed into law by President Trump. This bill entails direct cash payments of $1,200 or $2,400 based off of one’s income and provides $500 for each child an adult is responsible for. And according to NBCNews, this bill does much more than provide households with direct deposits. This bill will also provide loans for small businesses that are eligible for assistance and provide financial aid to corporations struggling through COVID-19’s effects.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, this $2 trillion emergency spending bill might not be enough. Missouri alone now has 669 people who have tested positive and nine reported deaths. There are 24 cases in St. Charles County and 212 in St. Louis County and city.