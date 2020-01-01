Senior varsity goalie for the girls varsity soccer team Caitlyn Brown feels that having her season cut short is taking away from what little time she has left in her soccer career.

“I have put my heart and soul into soccer for the past 16 years. I have given up so much, and made the tough decision to not play in college. But realizing that my last season ever is being cut short and might not be played at all, I feel robbed,” Brown said. “It’s so unfair. Every class in the past has always been able to play their last year with their best friends, and finish their last season, and make the most out of it. And all these athletes aren’t getting what they deserve.”