HOSA was scheduled to have a state competition at Missouri University of Science and Technology, but the event was moved online as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Senior and secretary of the HOSA chapter Sadie Carter explains how much this change has impacted the club as a whole.

“[State] is our club’s main event — we prepare for it all year. Taking state away is taking away the main point of community for our club. It also changes me as a competitor. I’m still not entirely sure how the event is going to take place. It’s hard to adapt when you don’t know what’s coming,” Carter said. “In the end, I do think S&T made the right choice, as disappointing a choice it is. The coronavirus should be taken seriously, and the health of students is more important than a completion. I do wish the plan for online state had been presented sooner to students, so they could prepare for the possibility instead of having it suddenly thrown at them.”