For DECA, the state conference and nationals, which a select number of members had qualified for, were cancelled. Vice president E’rmoni Redden was disappointed to see the hard work that the members have put in go to waste.

“When I first received news of the competition being canceled I felt upset for my friends that made it to state and Coach [Steve] Cross, our DECA advisor. We all work very hard in and out of class. As DECA VP, it is hard to see people who have been putting in hard work for state to have it all taken away from them — especially for the seniors, because they will not get this chance again,” Redden said. “This changes our club drastically because now there are no more competitions left to compete in this year, and none for the rest of the seniors’ lives. This affects the club as a whole because DECA is all about competing, but we now have nothing to compete in, so it feels as if the qualifiers for state and even the ones who did not make it to state did all this work for nothing.”