The choir and band programs were also supposed to have state competitions Sophomore and Bass vocalist Dakota Dunman recounts how everyone in choir was affected by the cancellation in a different way. Freshmen and seniors were hit particularly hard.

“This affects my choir as a whole for a lot of reasons. Some of the performers were freshmen, whose first experience was also kind of … ruined, but the most devastating thing was for the seniors. This was their last Solo and Ensemble, and they don’t get any retries and can’t go to state,” Dunman said. “My ensemble was made up of seniors who never went to state, so when we got a 1 they were so happy that they finally made it. And when they cancelled state, all of them were really devastated that, because of the cancellation, they could never go to state, and that their achievement was, for lack of better words, crushed.”