Update: Number of Missouri COVID-19 cases spikes by 300 in one day

Today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that since yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 300 people, leaving the state with a total of 1,327 people ill with the virus. The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has released that 95 of these positive cases have been in our county, including three deaths. This is all despite the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease in our state which Governor Mike Parson issued on March 21st. His orders promoted social distancing in many ways, including prohibiting gatherings of ten or more individuals. However, many health organizations and local politicians are calling for orders that Missouri residents stay home except in exceptional cases to better protect citizens from the disease.