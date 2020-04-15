Update: New Schedule for Online Classes

Starting the week of April 20, a new schedule will be in place for online school. Monday will consist of teachers’ office hours from 9:00 to 11:30, with faculty and PLC meetings lasting the duration of the school day. First, third, fifth and seventh hour classes will be moved to Tuesday, with their usual time slots remaining the same. These classes will also be held on Thursday. Second hour classes, office hours, and fourth hour and sixth hour classes will be moved to Wednesday and Friday, within the usual time frame. This schedule will remain in place for the remainder of the school year unless otherwise specified by FHSD.