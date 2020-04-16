Update: Information Regarding Senior Traditions and Events

A lot of expectations and traditions come with being a high school senior. The past few weeks teachers, counselors, and building administrators have been working hard so that these events can still take place in some form. For the FHC class of 2020, Senior Awards Night will be held virtually via Facebook Live. More detailed information has been emailed out directly to seniors on what steps they need to take to help this event happen. Alternate dates and locations are currently being looked at for both prom and graduation. These dates are most likely to be pushed back to early/late summer. Along with graduation, Party Central, the senior lock-in, is also debating alternate dates to host this event. A plan that allows seniors to pick up their cap and gown and graduation announcements is said to be coming out as soon as possible. Lastly, for spring sport athletes, there will be a virtual senior night and spring NLI signing. More information about senior night will be given out by each athlete’s respected coaching staff.