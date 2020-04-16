Update: New Last Day of School

At the virtual board of education meeting tonight, April 16, the District announced that the official last day of the Francis Howell School District’s 2019-2020 school year will be Tuesday, May 19. After the several snow days this past winter, the school was extended to last another week, but due to online classes and no finals as a result of the pandemic, the District has elected to suspend the added snow days. The District released the new date shortly following the meeting.