Update: FHSD is no Longer Considering a Power Lunch For the 2020 School Year

Central office decided to hold off on contemplating the transition of the district to a power lunch schedule until further notice. Earlier this school year, the idea of a power lunch was brought to the table by Principal Dr. Sonny Arnel to help alleviate stress from day to day schoolwork. Amid the current status of COVID-19, this schedule is no longer being considered for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Together, we all decided… that all our resources need to be focused and poured into supporting our students, our families, and our faculty through the processes of COVID-19 online learning,” Dr. Arnel said. “So we’re going to save all those energies and focus on the power lunch as more of a possibility for the 2021-2020 school year.”

The other fear was that the funding for the power lunch would not be sufficient for the amount of tables and food satellites the district wanted.

“We won’t know the funding from the state [until later],” Dr. Arnel said. “The governor said he is going to express and release that budget on June 30.”