With no more school, going outside is how I’ve been escaping the boredom of staying indoors. Two daily walks a day with my dog and going for runs are how I’m staying active. COVID-19 has given my family a new sense of responsibility because we have to also support our family in Mexico by sending in money and goods from Amazon. My brother has been the “hero” of the house with going to New York to help the thousands of cases in the state.