Marisa Jones

Since the day the Jones’ family heard about not going back to school for a while, many things changed. There are specific things that need to get done before homework begins. That means figuring out what to do first and for how long and where to do it at. That wasn’t hard to figure out. There’s a kitchen table to do schoolwork. But now the tricky part is to have motivation to do all that work in a timely manner. It also feels very stressful in the house. Everyone is trying to get their stuff done so they can be done the rest of the day. But having a middle schooler and a high schooler can be troubling sometimes. Online school is tough enough to fill the house all the way up with stress.

Getting used to being together 24/7 is very tough. Sometimes it feels good just to take a break from school and play with the dog and not worry about anything. And then it’s time to get back to work. Even though it’s stressful and seems really hard, it’s just something that has to get done. It’s the way life goes and it’s going to get better.