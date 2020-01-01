Dear COVID-19,

You are a blessing but a curse. You let me and my family spend way more quality time together than usual. We have spent not only more dinners together but even breakfast. Projects are getting done around the house and so many games are being played. Yet you are also hurting my family. Jobs have either been lost for good or just for now. With the stress of looking for new jobs has caused a loss in sleep. It also has caused the worry of “do we have to move,” “will we move states,” “are we gonna last”. You have also taken away my enjoyment of seeing my friends. Now don’t get me wrong I love my family but it gets a little hectic in my house with five people under one roof for so long. When I was able to see other people it broke up my frustration with my family. Now that it is not really possible to see my friends I get aggravated a little bit easier. But not only is my house affected. You have LITERALLY affected the whole world. Whether or not things will ever be the same is all for the future. Please leave, it’s not that I hate you but I kinda do. Granted you have a little bit of a bright side but it’s kind of being covered by the darkness. Thank you for all the laughter you have given my house but I think it’s time you leave. I would like my stress to be gone and to sleep more.

Sincerely,

Dawn Susek