Update: Rapid Testing Devices Distributed

According to KSDK, rapid testing devices are now distributed among the areas of Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and St. Louis. These tests are being primarily used in nursing care centers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in high-risk populations. Due to the increased amount of tests, the test requirements have been lessened. Now, any healthcare worker, law enforcement officer, firefighter, first responder, patient at a living facility with high-risk residents, hospitalized patients, or high-risk patients that present a fever or other common symptoms, will automatically be allowed testing. The release of the rapid testing devices and loosening of test requirements, is necessary during this time seeing as Missouri, as of April 23, now has more than 6,300 cases and 247 deaths.