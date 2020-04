Despite trying to stay home at all costs, my family has had to make multiple shopping trips to get essentials. In order to make the shopping trip as safe as possible, my family has done what the news has urged and only sent one family member to the store. As one of the members who has been sent to get groceries, I’ve found it essential to keep Lysol wipes on me at all times for my cart handle and other things I might have to touch while shopping.