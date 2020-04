Living in an apartment, I often find myself very bored. There isn’t much to do during this quarantine, so slowly, I feel like I’ve been going crazy. Luckily, the daily tasks of “Animal Crossing” have kept me busy. What makes this even better is that I am able to play the game with my friends. Currently, I am not too far in the game but the thought of building up my island has kept me excited, despite being bored during this period of self-isolation.