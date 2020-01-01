Paige Fann

My family has experienced a lot of changes during quarantine. One significant change is that my mom is working from home. This has been an interesting experience for my whole family since everyone except my dad is working from home. My mom, Jennifer, thinks that although it’s been interesting, being stuck in the house is rough sometimes. “I think working from home has some benefits, but I really miss being around my coworkers everyday,” Jennifer said. Although being stuck in the house isn’t as easy as it sounds, my family all recognizes the importance of it during this time.