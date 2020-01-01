Ashley Eiswirth

I think it’s generally safe to say that most teachers try to teach something other than their designated subject. Some teach about passion or curiosity or how to just enjoy yourself. Dr. Eiswirth definitely teaches about kindness and compassion. In her classroom, she does her best to uplift you and have you enjoy your time in her room. She truly cares about the relationship between students and teachers and tries her hardest to be flexible for students. I’ve never experienced a moment where I felt like my best interest was neglected. Dr. Eiswirth, thank you for being so kind and sweet. I really enjoyed my time in your class and I feel lucky to have met you. Keep teaching about kindness and be confident that you truly are a great teacher. I really appreciate you!

Love, Hannah Hodges