The online home of the Central Focus

Kim Schellert

Emily Wolfe, Staff Photographer

Mrs. Schellert, 

I really did enjoy coming to your classroom everyday. Social Studies is not my strong subject, but you always made the things we were learning about interesting and easy to understand. I appreciate that you were always real with your students and didn’t make it feel as if we were being lectured at. I always knew I could get a good laugh when it came to third hour. Thank you again very much for choosing me as your Silver Shield recipient. I wish we could have finished out the school year in class. 

Thank you for everything, 

Emily Wolfe

 

FHCtoday.com • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in