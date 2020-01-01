Kim Schellert

Mrs. Schellert,

I really did enjoy coming to your classroom everyday. Social Studies is not my strong subject, but you always made the things we were learning about interesting and easy to understand. I appreciate that you were always real with your students and didn’t make it feel as if we were being lectured at. I always knew I could get a good laugh when it came to third hour. Thank you again very much for choosing me as your Silver Shield recipient. I wish we could have finished out the school year in class.

Thank you for everything,

Emily Wolfe