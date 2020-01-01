Laurie Fay

Mrs. Fay,

You have a way of making each and every student of yours feel special and important. Your class is unlike any I have ever been in and I will miss it greatly. English has never been my favorite subject, but you have taught me so much about how to improve my writing and I am extremely grateful for that. Walking into third hour became the highlight of every day this year. You are such an amazing person and teacher and I am so thankful for all that you do for your students.

Erin Reitz