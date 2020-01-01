Trisha Morrow

Mrs. Morrow,

I am so blessed I got to have you as a teacher this school year. I loved being in your class every single day. Math has always been my favorite subject, and this year it was also my favorite class. You treat every student with respect and show us that you really do care. It is so easy to talk to you and ask for help with things. Some teachers make it hard to ask them for help on an assignment I may be struggling with. I never felt that way in your class. You are a wonderful teacher. If there was ever anything I did not understand, you made sure I understood it. You are so good at figuring out multiple ways to say the same thing, so everyone understands. You go out of your way to do things for your students. Thank you so much for making an impact on my life.

Thanks for everything,

Emily Wolfe