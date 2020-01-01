The online home of the Central Focus
After graduating from FHC, several students choose to pursue a career in the medical field. One way these alumni are helping their community is by donating personal protective equipment to hospitals.

Alumni Aid

What medical students are doing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

Kana Chung, Copy Editor

Health care professionals are heroes to people every single day. However, the world has now come to need them even more. The sacrifices they make every day to aid the sick are crucial to the global effort of decreasing the death toll of COVID-19. 

Those who have started a career are helping the cause directly from hospitals. While students, although they are no longer allowed to work in hospitals for the sake of their safety, are using their knowledge and passion for helping others to find other ways to help this in need.

 

Erica Swanson

