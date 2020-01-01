With the onset of quarantine, many familiar settings that were once a source of rest are now becoming more of a passive prison. In spite of this, it is rejuvenating to explore the outdoors while maintaining parameters. When spring agrees to cooperate with warmer weather, my brother, Joe, and I walk our dog, Sarah, around various routes in our neighborhood. This particular night, Tuesday, April 7, we walked our dog down a hidden trail that we discovered in the woods. Despite the walk becoming more of an adventure then we planned, our dog enjoyed the extra miles, and we needed the exercise.