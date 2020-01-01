Kayla+Reyes

I had these photos printed in December, but I still wasn’t sure what I wanted to use them for at that time. After a couple weeks of being stuck at home, I found myself missing my friends a whole lot. I decided to put the photos up on my wall so I can see my friends’ faces whenever I’m in my room. Though my friends aren’t actually here with me, the pictures have made my room feel a little less lonely, and when I am feeling lonely, I can look up at my wall to remind myself that even though I can’t be with them, I have some pretty amazing friends who I’ll cherish even more when I’m finally able to see them again. I also organized my bookshelf and put a few special items on it, like the cup Natalie gave me a couple years ago, my corsage from prom last year, and a card and heart-shaped box from the last two Valentine’s days.