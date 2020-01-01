The online home of the Central Focus

Emma Clasen

Emma Clasen, Staff Reporter

Being in quarantine for over a month drove me crazy, but I finally got to see my best friend, Kendra Braucksick, after weeks. We made sure to stay away from people and went to Legacy Park to take pictures. (Emma Clasen)

