Having nothing but time on our hands is a foreign concept to our family. We used this newfound freedom to take to the garden that hadn’t been tended to in far too long. We hadn’t spent that kind of quality time together in a while, especially outdoors. A lot of the things that caught our eyes were everyday creatures that we usually take for granted: rabbits, birds, worms, ants, and this toad who just happened to cross our path. We later named him Jeffrey.